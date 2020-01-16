BOZEMAN – The Montana State women’s tennis team will open its 2020 season in Oklahoma on Friday.
The Bobcats will play Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. (MT) in Tulsa. MSU will conclude weekend play at the Hurricane Invitational on Saturday and Sunday against Wyoming, Tulsa and Louisiana Tech.
“It’s an exciting time for our Bobcat women’s tennis team,” MSU coach Jon Reeves said. “Getting the spring dual match season started with four matches this week will be challenging. We are playing a tough non-conference schedule right off the winter break. I look forward to the team building from where they left off in the fall.”
Montana State will be led by senior Laura Mary, junior Enni Zander and sophomore Linnea Fristam. Reeves also welcomes four newcomers, along with redshirt freshman Evi Buijsen.
“Our women have made tremendous improvements as a team and individually in their personal games,” Reeves said. “This group embraces working on areas they need to improve. We look forward to competing and jumping right into our season.”
MSU will play Wyoming at 8 a.m. Saturday before facing Tulsa in singles action Saturday afternoon. MSU will close out play in doubles against Tulsa on Sunday morning before concluding against Louisiana Tech.
