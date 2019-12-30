FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Senior forward Fallyn Freije came away with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds Monday night as Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 72-64 in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.
It was the second double-double of the season for Freije, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday.
The Bobcats also prospered behind the 15 points of freshman Darian White and the 13 points of senior Oliana Squires.
Squires scored all of her points in the second half, including three consecutive 3-pointers during a third-quarter run.
White also had five steals and four rebounds.
MSU is 2-0 in conference play and 6-5 overall. NAU dipped to 0-2 and 3-8.
The visitors led 30-24 at halftime and used a 27-17 spurt in the third quarter to move ahead 57-41.
NAU was led by the 23 points of junior forward Khiarica Rasheed. She also had six rebounds. Sophomore teammate Nina Radford finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
MSU shot 40.3%. NAU 35.1%
The Bobcats will host Northern Colorado on Thursday night at 7.
