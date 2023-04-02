MISSOULA — For the ninth time in the last eleven seasons, the Montana State women’s track and field team defeated Montana in its annual Cat-Griz clash at UM’s Dornblaser Field on Saturday afternoon under inclement skies.

The MSU women posted a 107.5-85.5 win over the Grizzlies and swept the top two spots in five events — three at distance and two in field.

MSU took the top four spots at 1,500 meters as Mya Dube (4 minutes, 39.84 seconds) and Kendra Lusk (4:44.04) finished first and second, respectively. The Bobcats also went one-two in the 5,000 meters with Camila Noe (17:48.58) and Alex Moore (17:52.80). MSU’s distance crew went one-two in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as Lindsay Paulson posted a time of 10:57.06, followed by Grace Gilbreth at 10:59.05.

In the field events, MSU went one-two in the triple jump and shot put. Hailey Coey led the Bobcats in triple jump with a leap of 11.57 meters. She was followed by Twila Reovan (11.52m). Coey also captured the long jump with a mark of 5.71m. MSU’s Jordan Fink placed first in shot put with a toss of 14.52m, while Leah Klein was second at 13.60m.

Other events winners included Caroline Hawkes (200M, 25.62), Jada Zorn (800M, 2:16.28), Klein (hammer throw, 55.03m), 1,600m relay (Macy White, Morgan Hanson, Jaeden Wolff, Alyssa Bishart, 4:06.70) and Gracey Carter (javelin, 39.93m).

Despite three event wins from All-America performer Duncan Hamilton, Montana’s 1,600-meter relay team edged the Bobcats by .01 second in the final race to notch a 97.5-93.5 win in the team standings. It was UM’s first win over the MSU men since the 2013 campaign.

Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate, took top honors in the 1,500 meters (3:53.78), 5,000M (14:35.05) and 3000M steeplechase (8:47.62). The Bobcat distance crew took the top five spots in the 1,500M and the top six positions in the 5000M and 3000M steeplechase.

Also posting top honors for MSU were Michael Swan Jr. (400M, 48.92), Chris Bianchini (800M, 1:53.70), Janis Pohl (400M hurdles, 52.82), Ian Fosdick (triple jump, 13.72m); Matt Furdyk (hammer, 55.14m) and Furdyk (discus, 51.24).