BOZEMAN — Ella Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, MSU head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday.
Johnson is a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota. As a junior, she led Elk River High to a 17-10 overall mark, averaged 10.5 points per game and was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree. She scored 25 points in a Section 8-4A semifinal loss.
Johnson was part of North Tartan youth basketball for six seasons. Last winter, she was member of its 17U EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) squad — one of the top 32 programs in the nation. Eight of the 11 players on the roster signed with NCAA Division I programs, including South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska.
“Ella comes from the prestigious EYBL program North Tartan and can impact the game on both ends of the floor,” Binford said. “She is fast, can play inside out, and has great passing skills for our hi-lo offense.
“On the defensive end, Ella has the ability to guard a 1-5 and disrupt offenses with her length and ball pressure.,” she added. “We are thrilled for her to join the Bobcat family as she embodies our culture of excellence in the classroom, on the court and in the community.”
A four-year letter winner in basketball, Johnson was a 2020-21 all-conference honorable mention pick and was named most improved player as a sophomore. She also lettered in volleyball and track and field, and she garnered all-conference accolades in both sports.
Off the court, Johnson is a two-time all-state academic selection and a two-time distinguished academic achievement award winner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.