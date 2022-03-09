BOISE, Idaho — Strong defense down the stretch sparked the Montana State women's basketball team to a 73-67 win over Idaho Wednesday in a Big Sky Conference tourney semifinal.
The Vandals failed to score in the final five-plus minutes in ending their season at 14-18. The second-seeded Cats (20-12) will play fourth-seeded Northern Arizona (17-13) in the championship game Friday at 1 p.m. in Boise.
The score was tied 67-67 with 3:45 left when Kola Bad Bear hit a free throw to put the Cats in front. With just under three minutes left, Leia Beattie grabbed a big defensive rebound and followed up on the other end with two free throws to make it 70-67. Beattie later added two more insurance free throws.
Katelynn Limardo led a balanced Bobcat attack with 17 points. Beattie and Darian White each scored 16 points and Bad Bear added 15 points.
Montana State has reached the title game two of the past three years. They were denied a chance to actually play in the championship back in 2020 when the tourney was called off after the semifinals due to COVID-19.
Idaho was shooting for its third straight trip to the finals. The Vandals lost to Idaho State in last year's chipper.
Idaho junior forward Beyonce Bea had a big night with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
This story will be updated
