BOZEMAN – The Montana State women's golf team has added two players to its squad ahead of the 2022-23 season as the Bobcats received national letters of intent from Lauren Basye and Lauren Greeny on Wednesday.
"Both Laurens are going to bring added depth, competitive experience and core values that encompass what our program is about," MSU coach Brittany Basye said. "The future is bright."
Lauren Basye hails from Gilbert, Arizona, and is a senior at Highland High School. She earned seven top-five individual finishes in Junior Golf Association Tournaments this past year.
Basye recently helped her team complete a first-place showing at the Prescott Invitational behind her career-low score of even-par 72 at Antelope Hills Golf Course. She won the Tempe Invitational by shooting a 73 in the fall of 2020 and was also an individual medalist in three more events that year.
Basye is not related to Brittany Basye or current MSU junior Kameryn Basye.
Greeny comes from Pullman, Washington, where she is a two-time all-league honoree and was Washington's 2A Girls Player of the Year as a junior. The Pullman High School standout has been her squad's MVP all three of her seasons and has also been a three-time all-Conference academic team selection.
Greeny is a four-time letter winner for the Greyhounds and also earned a letter in volleyball. She's carded a 63 during her career at Palouse Ridge golf course.
