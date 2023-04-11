GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Led by Jordan Briggs’ tournament-low round of 68 and Kameryn Basye’s 70, the Montana State women's golf team carded a third round 293 to finish in sixth at the 2023 Bobcat Desert Invitational on Tuesday.

Montana State’s 293 closing round was the day’s third-lowest. Three of the five Bobcats declared as part of the scoring team shot or matched their lowest round of the week on Tuesday, and the result was a move up to sixth place. According to Bobcats head coach Brittany Basye, in spite of an up-and-down week MSU is where it needs to be as the season’s most crucial moment arrives.

“We had two good (individual) scores and we moved up the leaderboard,” Brittany Basye said, “and the plan all season has been to play our best golf at the conference tournament. That is next up for us, so (Tuesday) will be good for our momentum. We want to peak starting on Monday.”

Briggs, a sophomore from Livermore, California, matched the second-best round of 2022-23 by a Bobcat. Lauren Greeny, a freshman from Pullman, Washington, shot a 67 in the fall and Scarlet Weidig Velasquez shot a 68 in February. Montana State’s five-over par round of 293 on Tuesday was the second-best round of the season, after a three-over 291 at the Eagle Invitational in the fall.

“I’m excited for Jordan,” Basye said. “She’s been working on her swing and that will give her confidence heading into her swing. We have a few injury issues so we’ll have to take care of that on Wednesday and Thursday before we head back to Phoenix.”

The 2023 Big Sky Golf Championships begin on Monday in the Phoenix area. Montana State hosts the event.

Bobcat Desert Invitational team results

1. Grand Canyon 289-291-283/863

2. Idaho, 295-297-288/880

3. Weber State, 299-298-294/891

4. Northern Arizona, 297-307-292/896

5. Utah Tech, 300-295-307/902

6. Montana State, 311-308-293/912

7. Eastern Washington, 307-312-300/919

T8. Portland State, 304-309-314/927

T8. Montana, 318-305-304/927

10. Idaho State, 309-318-313/940

11. Rocky Mountain, 327-303-316/946