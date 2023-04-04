Weidig Velasquez shot a 79 in Tuesday’s third round, her third straight sub-80 round, to finish tied for 56th. Kameryn Basye’s 237 was good for a 66th place tie, while Lauren Greeney shot a 244 to tie for 84th. Maddie Montoya (249, tied for 97th) and Jordan Briggs (tied for 105th, 253) rounded out the Bobcats lineup.

“These ladies are good golfers,” said Bobcat coach Brittany Basye. “This tournament doesn’t come close to showing the golfers they are. We are looking forward to our tournament and getting some outdoor practice in between these events. Being able to get some work in outside on actual grass, hitting out of bunkers and being able to see ball flight will help us regain our confidence. We’ll bring that confidence to the Bobcat Classic and continue that into the Big Sky Championships.”