FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Montana State's women's golf team finished 14th on Tuesday in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic to wrap up their fall season.
The Bobcats shot a 326 on a windy day at Ptarmigan Country Club. MSU registered a total of 943 (298-317-328) over the 54-hole meet.
Freshmen Bailey Anderson and Jordan Briggs each finished at 16-over-par 232 after three rounds and tied for 45th. Briggs had MSU's top score on Tuesday as she carded a 6-over 78.
Kameryn Basye tied for 51st with 234. Both Annika Danenhauer and Lucia Prieto Romano tied for 75th by recording a 247 apiece.
Cal Poly won the team title with an 876 strokes. Incarnate Word's Ellen Nicholas shot a 4-under 212 to claim individual medalist.
Montana State takes a break from competition until the spring, when it begins preparation for the Big Sky Conference Championship. MSU returns to play in the Mountain Classic Match Play tournament hosted by Boise State.
