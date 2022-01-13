BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball game slated for Saturday at Southern Utah in Cedar City has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds’ program, MSU reported in a press release.
Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined later.
Montana State’s next scheduled game is Monday against Idaho at Worthington Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.