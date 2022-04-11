BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's tennis team won the opening doubles point, swept all three doubles matches and captured the first four singles contests to cruise to a 5-2 win over Sacramento State in its final regular season match on Sunday afternoon in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Montana State’s No. 2 tandem of Jazmin Lerman and JJ Chen opened doubles play with a 6-1 victory over Weronika Ejsmont and Megan Tagaloa, while its top duo of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen followed, clinching the point with a 6-3 decision over Megan Yotova and Paige Alter. MSU’s No. 3 combination of Andrea Cuquerella and Maria Villarejo closed out doubles with a 7-5 victory.
“Doubles made a big difference today,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves. “We’ve talked about it a lot and decided to change a few things up and today it worked. The biggest thing is we were much more active and ready to play proper doubles.”
Garcia-Reboredo put the Bobcats (6-15, 3-5) up 2-0 with a straight set victory over Ejsmont at No. 1 singles. Van Baelen followed with a 7-5, 6-0 decision over Yotova at No. 2, and Lerman clinched the match with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Maddy Ferreros at No. 3. Villarejo closed out MSU’s scoring with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Alter at No. 4 singles.
“The energy in singles was really good,” Reeves said. “When you look at it, the first sets determine so much and Marta and Mirte really fought through their first, and it was pretty much that way down the board. It was really important for us to win that. We were able to take control of those matches and that freed them up to finish out their matches.
“Any time you have Marta winning in straight sets is awesome,” Reeves added. “And Mirte did just as fantastic.”
Sacramento State (3-16, 2-4) closed out the match with pair of victories at Nos. 5 and 6 singles.
MSU awaits to see if it will make the six-team Big Sky Conference tournament field. The Bobcats currently sit fourth in the league standings, tied with Portland State, with three conference wins. The Vikings have one Big Sky match remaining at Northern Arizona. Idaho, Eastern Washington, Sacramento State and Montana all have two wins. UM has completed its Big Sky schedule, while Idaho (4), Eastern Washington (2) and Sacramento State (2) have matches remaining over the next two weeks.
The Big Sky tournament is slated for April 28-30 in Phoenix, Ariz.
“It’s a waiting game now,” Reeves said. “We’ll still be training and practicing, and the kids that need some time, whether for academics or healing, will get some rest. It’s been a mentally and emotionally challenging season. Our kids know how close they are. We’re 3-5 and literally just three points from being 5-3. I’m proud of them, and hopefully, we’ll get some luck and keep this thing going.”
