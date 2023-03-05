SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Montana State women's tennis team dropped a hard-fought 4-3 decision to Sacramento State in its Big Sky Conference opener on Friday, before UC Davis handed MSU a 4-0 setback on a weather-challenged afternoon on Saturday.
At Sacramento State, the Hornets won the opening doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 2.
Sacramento State went up 2-0 with a win at No. 2 singles, before MSU’s Felicia Jayasaputra posted a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Grace McSkimming to pull the Bobcats to within 2-1.
The Hornets then took straight set wins at Nos. 5 and 1, respectively, to clinch the match. The Bobcats closed the final outcome to 4-3 as Mirte Van Baelen and JJ Chen each notched victories.
“We were right there against Sacramento State,” said MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn. “It came down to a few points in our first conference match. It was a tough loss, but the positive is we had a full line up and we’re able to compete in every spot. We will only be getting better the more matches we play. We are learning and growing each match and will continue to improve.”
Against UCD, strong wind forced the match to open with singles play. The Aggies took wins at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 6.
“We were only able to start with singles due to the weather forecast,” Woodburn said. “It was extremely windy for tennis. We had to bring the best attitudes and work on middle tennis and lots of feet. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way, but it was much closer than it looked. We are almost there and need to find a way to win the deuce point.”
