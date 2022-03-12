PORTLAND, Ore. — Trailing 3-1 in a Big Sky Conference women's tennis match at Portland State on Friday, Montana State staged a massive comeback to beat the Vikings 4-3.

"We fell behind 3-1 but kept fighting," said Montana State coach Jon Reeves. "They came back to take three straight matches and won the match, and it's a tremendous accomplishment. I am so proud of our team, it was an amazing day."

After Portland State won the doubles point, the Vikings won two of the first three completed singles matches. Maria Villarejo won at No. 4 to keep the Bobcats alive. The Bobcats then closed the win with victories at No. 2 singles (Mirte Van Baelen), No. 5 Andrew (Cuquerella), and No. 3 (Jazmin Lerman).

The Bobcats, now 5-11 overall and 2-2 in the Big Sky, play a non-league match at Portland on Sunday.

