BOZEMAN — The Idaho State women's tennis team swept three doubles matches and captured four of six singles contests to hand Montana State a 5-2 loss in MSU’s final match of the season on Saturday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

“I know our team is going to fight and battle every time they step up the court,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “Our doubles were not the best. We had a slow start and tried to fight back. Then in singles, everyone brought it and competed as well as they could.”

Idaho State took a 2-0 advantage as it opened singles play with a win at No. 2 as Lola O’Lideadha downed Izabela Heinzova 6-4, 6-3. Montana State got on the board as Marta Garcia-Reboredo defeated Hana Cho 6-3, 6-0 at the top spot. Leading 3-2, the Bengals’ Stefanya Shalakhova handed Jazmin Lerman a 7-5, 6-3 setback at No. 5 to clinch the match.

MSU’s last point came as Felicia Jayasaputra posted a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over Megan Lang-Gould at No. 4 singles.

The Bobcats finished the season 5-13 overall and 2-6 in Big Sky Conference play.

“This conference is wide open, and we were in it in third sets, but just didn’t get the wins,” Woodburn said. “Our goal was to keep getting one day better, and unfortunately, we won’t be in the Big Sky tournament, but this will fuel us in the offseason.

“The biggest thing this year was realizing how to manage the big points, the pressure points,” Woodburn added. “Right now, I think our percentages are pretty low on the deuce points, and if we can learn how to play our tennis and know what our tennis is about on the big deuce points, then that’s a game-changer for us.”

MSU celebrated its two seniors Mirte Van Baelen and JJ Chen following the match.

“Mirte and JJ are the foundation and culture of our program,” Woodburn said. “They bought in with the new coaching staff from day one, and their legacy is going to continue. They’re both incredible leaders and they made us better every day.”