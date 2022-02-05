SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's tennis team took the opening point winning at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles, before claiming four of five singles matches en route to a 5-1 win over Montana State on Friday night at Stevens Center.
Montana State’s lone victory came at No. 2 singles where Mirte Van Baelen rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6) win over GU’s Adrianna Sonsnowska. No. 1 singles was also a hard fought match as the Bulldogs’ Cate Broerman held on for a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 1-0 (10-8) decision over Marta Garcia-Reboredo.
MSU faces South Dakota on Sunday morning.
