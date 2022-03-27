BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team held a 3-1 advantage over undefeated Weber State before the Wildcats swept the final three singles matches for a 4-3 come-from-behind decision over the Bobcats on Sunday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Montana State (5-13, 2-3) opened the match taking the crucial doubles point as its No. 1 tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen claimed a 7-5 victory over Weber State’s (11-6, 5-0) Ana Morett Salas and Pei-Hsuan Kuo. The Bobcats’ No. 2 combination of Jazmin Lerman and Andrea Cuquerella set up the first point with a 6-4 win over Megan Davies and Sicely Ferreira.
“This match was a roller coaster, and it wasn’t easy,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves. “Our doubles has not been good overall, but this week we talked and worked on some basic fundamentals and expressed how urgent it is that those are actually taken care of on the court, and they did great.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it was a heck of a lot better than what it’s been,” Reeves added. “Weber State ran three very solid doubles teams at us that are pretty good, so I’m just proud of how the kids responded to earn the point.”
Weber State tied the match as the two squads opened singles action as Davies posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Van Baelen at the No. 2 slot. MSU’s Garcia-Reboredo and Maria Villarejo answered with identical 6-3, 6-4 decisions at Nos. 1 and 4, respectively, to give the Bobcats a 3-1 cushion and looking for one more win to clinch the match.
However, the Wildcats received a hard-fought 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 come-from-behind win by Kuo at No. 3 and held its momentum with straight set victories at Nos. 5 and 6 to take the match.
“Our conference is tight from top to bottom, and we know we’re right there,” Reeves said. “We are not going to blow anyone off the court, but we know we have six girls that are competing incredibly hard and trying their darndest to get it done.
“The biggest thing I’m proud of with this match, and all of our matches that have been extremely tight, is that they have been so cleanly played,” Reeves added. “The level of play and coaching in the Big Sky this season has been outstanding. Of course, we wanted this match and it’s a hard loss to swallow. We’ve been on the other end of two of these types of matches. It’s a tough one, but I’m proud of the effort.”
The Bobcats will host Northern Arizona on Friday at 10 a.m. in the BATC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.