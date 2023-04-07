BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Marta Garcia-Reboredo went undefeated in singles and doubles, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Washington captured three of four singles matches in three sets to post a 5-2 win over MSU, Friday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

Garcia-Reboredo and partner Mirte Van Baelen opened doubles play at the top spot cruising to a 6-1 win over EWU’s Isabella Foshee and Scout Mathews. The Eagles responded with wins at Nos. 2 and 3 giving EWU the opening point.

“We talked all week about how crucial the doubles point is,” said MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn. “Marta and Mirte had an outstanding day, but we need to find consistency across the board.”

Garcia-Reboredo maintained her momentum in singles action coasting to a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 1 over Mathews to even the match at 1-1. EWU’s Jennifer Kida gave the Eagles the lead for good with a 6-3, 6-3 win over MSU’s Izabela Heinzova at No. 2.

The final four singles matches went the distance as Renata Gabuzyan rallied for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 win over MSU’s Felicia Jayasaputra at No. 3, before the Leandra Nizetic took a 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-4 victory at No. 4 over Van Baelen to clinch the match for Eastern Washington. The Eagles captured its final point at No. 6 singles.

Montana State’s second point of the match came at No. 5 singles where Jazmin Lerman rallied for a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Foshee.

“We’re disappointed singles didn’t go our way,” Woodburn said. “Marta had an impressive performance at No. 1, and we had good fight from everyone else. Four matches went to three sets, but we had trouble executing the big points. We will regroup and get ready for Portland State on Sunday.”

Montana State hosts Portland State on Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.