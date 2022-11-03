BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team closed out its fall season at the Gonzaga Invitational last weekend in Spokane, Washington.
Highlighting MSU’s play at the invitational was junior Mirte Van Baelen, who captured the Red Draw singles title with a 7-5, 6-3 decision over Gonzaga’s Caroline Wernli. Van Baelen also combined with Marta Garcia-Reboredo in the top-flight Blue Draw to finish runner-up, dropping a 6-3 contest to Wernli and Kianna Oda 6-3.
"Overall, it was a great weekend,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “It was by far the best tournament of our fall season, which was the goal for the weekend. We competed in every match and battled for each point.
"Mirte finished the weekend winning the singles title by playing disciplined and aggressive singles,” Woodburn added. “Mirte and Marta also finished second in doubles and embraced finding the middle ball and poaching first. JJ (Chen) won the back draw and had another great weekend of tennis. We are looking forward to January when our spring season begins."
