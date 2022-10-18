BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals, which concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus.
“Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing on the style of tennis we hope to play this spring,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “Our last day was our best day, which was the goal. We wanted to finish the tournament on a high with the most energy and truly competing for every point.”
Marta Garcia-Reboredo, who played at No. 1 singles for MSU last season, posted a pair of victories in main draw added singles matches, defeating Denver’s Louise Wikander 2-6, 6-4, 10-5, and Utah Tech’s Ya-Chi Hsu 6-3, 6-2. Garcia-Reboredo lost her opening match in the main draw to second-seeded Radka Buzkova of Colorado State 6-3, 6-2.
Also posting a main draw added singles match was Mirte Van Baelen, who dispatched Idaho State’s Leah Kuravilla 6-2, 6-1.
JJ Chen won her opening match in Flight 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 decision over Utah Tech’s Anna Sterk, before falling in the next round 6-2, 6-1 to New Mexico’s Sofia Taborga.
In Flight 2 added singles contests, Felicia Jayasaputra downed New Mexico’s Leonie Hoppe 5-2, retired.
Garcia-Reboredo and Van Baelen paced MSU in doubles action winning their opening match in the main draw with an 8-7 win over Annaliese County and Sidnee Lavatai of Utah State. MSU’s top duo fell in the round of 32 to eighth-seeded Kaila Barksdale and Marcella Lopez of Utah 8-2.
Also competing in doubles play were Chen and Jayasaputra. Colorado’s 12th-seeded combination of Antonia Balzert and Aya El Sayed downed MSU’s duo 8-3 in the opening round of the main draw. Chen and Jayasaputra rebounded in the added doubles matches with a 6-2 decision over UT’s Hsu and Rachel Mellor.
“We had some very strong moments in this tournament, including JJ’s and Felicia’s doubles,” Woodburn said. “They played against some good teams and committed to our aggressive style of doubles. In singles, we worked on executing the deuce point and playing aggressively as possible.”
MSU will close out its fall season at the Gonzaga Invitational Oct. 28-30 in Spokane, Wash.
