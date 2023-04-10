BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's tennis team captured four of six singles matches to rally past Portland State 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

Twice the Bobcats found themselves down to the Vikings only to battle back, winning the match as Jazmin Lerman held off Makoto Ohara 7-5, 7-6 (3).

“We just talked about having fun,” said MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn. “We had been working so hard, and had been wanting results, so we just said let’s play simple, trust ourselves and, most importantly, just find joy. That’s one of the pillars of the program. We were much more relaxed than what we were against Eastern Washington on Friday. And you could tell we were having fun while we were battling, and it made a huge difference.”

Portland State opened the match gaining the first point as it swept all three doubles matches. The Vikings went up 2-0 after Masha Ponomareva notched a 6-3, 7-5 win over Marta Garcia-Reboredo at No. 1 singles.

Felicia Jayasaputra got the Bobcats on the board coming back from an opening set loss to post a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles. MSU quickly evened the match at No. 2 singles as Izabela Heinzova notched a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 win over Capu Sanoner.

PSU grabbed the lead at 3-2 with a three-set win at No. 3 singles where Elizabeth Strongina defeated Mirte Van Baelen 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4. The Bobcats answered at No. 6 as JJ Chen posted a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Emily Reese, forcing the match to be decided at No. 5 singles.

Lerman jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the opening set and held on for a 7-5 win. The junior from Buenos Aires, Argentina, fought off Ohara in the second set, winning 7-6 on a 7-3 tiebreaker to clinch the match for the Bobcats.

“We had a team meeting on Friday and a great practice,” Woodburn said. “We left there with a brand-new day mentality and how we were going to attack this match and what our cues were, and you could see them using those cues today as we won the big points.”

MSU closes out its regular season schedule hosting Idaho State on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the BATC.