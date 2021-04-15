BOZEMAN – The Montana State women’s tennis team will close out its regular season when it hosts a pair of Big Sky Conference matches in the Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center.
MSU will face Eastern Washington on Friday at 10 a.m., and will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday against Idaho at 10 a.m.
“It’s going to be an exciting weekend,” MSU coach Jon Reeves said. “We have two tough must-win matches. We’re ready to contend after ten days of individualized training and recouping from injuries. The team is ready, and they have made tremendous strides this year considering all the challenges they’ve faced.”
Montana State enters the weekend looking for its first victory in Big Sky North division action after dropping its last two matches at home by 4-3 decisions to Weber State and Montana. A pair of victories this week could propel the Bobcats into the second- or third-place slot.
Seniors Laura Mary and Enni Zander guide the Bobcats. Mary enters with a 4-4 mark at No. 1 singles, and Zander is 5-4 overall. Freshman Felicia Jayasaputra has also notched four wins, including a pair of victories at No. 3 singles.
