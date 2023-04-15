BOZEMAN — With four of his team’s five weeks of spring football drills in the rear view mirror, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen remains pleased with his team’s progress and performance.

“I thought the guys competed well,” Vigen said after Saturday’s scrimmage that lasted just over 90 plays. “We’re at this stage of spring ball, four weeks in, the hunger and that energy is still there. I think our guys wholly understand that this spring is about improvement and development, and that’s from top to bottom. They understand what spring ball is all about. If you’re a three-year vet going on year four playing you’ve got time to get better, and if you’re a young guy this is the time to take those steps forward, to fail and succeed and do it all over again.”

MSU’s passing game showed well on Saturday. Tommy Mellott completed seven of his 11 attempts for 75 yards, and his backup, Jordan Reed, completed six of his 11 throws for 74 yards. Reed had the day’s only touchdown pass and only interception. Clevan Thomas Jr. caught four balls, Ty McCullouch three, and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and Derryk Snell two each.

“One area where we’re bringing guys along is that receiver group,” Vigen said. “Junior Alexander and Ty McCullouch had the chance to make some plays, and did so. Clevan Thomas had some more opportunities, I know he was with us last year but we’re excited to get him back. That group continues to come along.”

Bobcat running backs gained 151 yards on the ground, which Vigen said was a tribute to the work of the offensive line.

“Up front what’s apparent is that we have more and more guys that will be game ready, and that’s without Jacob Kettels going through spring ball, without Titan Fleischman going through it," Vigen said. "That progress, coupled with working with a new coach, four weeks in has been very positive.”

Bobcat defenders made several big plays. Safety Rylan Ortt intercepted a pass, while defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV had two sacks and another half-tackle for loss.

“On the defensive side we continue to build our depth,” Vigen said. “These opportunities are priceless. We don’t tackle a whole bunch during the week so we have to come out here and tackle the football. I thought we generally did that better today. You’re talking about that core in the middle, linebackers and safeties in particular, is a key component.”

Montana State wraps up spring drills with two practices this week and the Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 22, at Bobcat Stadium.

“That opportunity next Saturday to be out here in a game setting is a real important thing,” Vigen said.

Second spring scrimmage stats

RUSHING: Marqui Johnson 11-64-0, Elijah Elliott 11-59-0, Jared White 7-25-0, Chance Wilson 5-21-2, Garrett Coon 3-6-0.

PASSING: Tommy Mellott 7-11-0, 75, 0; Jordan Reed 6-11-1, 74, 1; Chance Wilson 2-7-0, 34, 0; Luke Abshire 1-8-0, 19, 0.

RECEIVING: Clevan Thomas Jr. 4-39-0, Ty McCullouch 3-54-0, Lonyatta Alexander Jr. 2-19-1, Derryk Snell 2-21-0, Taco Dowler 1-22-0, Jared White 1-1-0, Tayvian Williams 1-2-0, Zachary Dodson-Green 1-20-0.

FIELD GOALS (made in parentheses): Casey Kautzman 52,35; Myles Sansted 25,38,(40b)

DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS: Rylan Ortt – 1 Int; Kenneth Eiden IV – 2.5 TL, 2 sacks, 1 hurry; Simeon Woodard – 2 PB; McCade O’Reilly – 0.5 TL; Jake Vigen – 1 TL; Tyson Pottenger – 1 blocked kick; Cole Bullock – 1 QBH; Level Price Jr. – 1 PB; Nick Korom – 1 sack; Zac Crews – 1 sack, Brock Steel – 1 TL.