Montana State's Mitch Brott, right, celebrates with teammate Jason Scrempos during the FCS quarterfinals in December against Austin Peay at Bobcat Stadium.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Montana State will have nine afternoon games and two evening games in its inaugural football season under coach Brent Vigen.

The school announced its schedule Thursday.

The night games are at home against Drake at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and at Big Sky Conference favorite Weber State at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The Bobcats' opener at Wyoming on Sept. 4 is set for a 2 p.m. kick.

Home games against San Diego, Northern Colorado, Idaho State and Idaho are at 1 p.m. The homecoming game Oct. 9 against Cal Poly is at 2 p.m.

The Brawl of the Wild is set for noon on Nov. 20 in Missoula.

