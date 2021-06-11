PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's 2022 football game against Oregon State will be played at Providence Park in Portland, The Oregonian reported Friday.

The Sept. 17 game will be the first meeting ever between the two schools. 

Oregon State has seven home games in 2022 while its home field, Reser Stadium, undergoes construction of its west grandstand. It'll be the Beavers' first game in Portland since 1986, the paper said.

Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers soccer team, holds just over 25,000 spectators.

“We have such a large alumni base in Portland that we think this is a wonderful opportunity for our university to engage our alumni,” OSU athletic director Scott Barnes told The Oregonian.

