BOZEMAN — Two members of Montana State football team received honors from the Big Sky Conference for their standout 2022 seasons.
MSU quarterback Sean Chambers was named the Big Sky newcomer of the year, and Brent Vigen shared the coach of the year accolade with Sacramento State's Troy Taylor, the conference announced Wednesday.
Vigen's Bobcats and Taylor's Hornets also shared the Big Sky title after both finished the regular season 8-0 in league play. MSU's only defeat through 11 games was to the Pac-12's Oregon State, while Sac State is 11-0 overall.
Both Vigen and Taylor are finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the Football Championship Subdivision coach of the year.
Chambers, who transferred from Wyoming in the offseason, is nominally the backup QB to Tommy Mellott, but they have formed a two-QB system since the season opener when healthy. Chambers became MSU's full-time signal caller after Mellott suffered a concussion at Eastern Washington on Sept. 24, and Chambers started the next two games. The redshirt junior was named Big Sky and FCS player of the week in his first start, in which he passed and rushed for 200 yards each in a home win over UC Davis on Oct. 1.
An injury forced Chambers to miss three games. The California native returned in Saturday's 55-21 win over Montana, and he rushed for his 17th touchdown of the season in the 121st Brawl of the Wild. Only three FCS players have rushed for more TDs this season, and those three have played all 11 games. Chambers has rushed for 706 yards and passed for 509 with six TDs, four interceptions and a completion percentage of 59.7%.
One of the co-leaders in rushing scores is Sac State QB Asher O'Hara, who's found the end zone 19 times. Two of his teammates were named Big Sky players of the year. Hornets running back Cameron Skattebo received the offensive player of the year award, and nickelback Marte Mapu was named defensive player of the year.
Idaho QB Gevani McCoy earned Big Sky freshman of the year honors.
Votes from Big Sky head coaches determined the yearly awards.
