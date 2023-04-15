BOZEMAN — As Brittany Basye walked around her house, an unremarkable photo began to stick out.

The picture captured Kameryn Basye, Brittany’s daughter, when she was about 10 years old, carrying a golf bag and wearing a Montana State hat at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Brittany became an MSU women’s golf coach in 1999 — shortly before she gave birth to Kameryn — and she began her second stint as MSU’s head coach in 2011 — shortly after that photo of Kameryn at Cottonwood was taken.

“She was born a Bobcat,” Brittany said Thursday.

Yet Kameryn didn’t initially become a Bobcat. As a senior at Bozeman High, she signed with MSU’s Big Sky Conference foe Weber State.

It was during Kameryn’s time in Ogden, Utah, from the fall of 2018 to the spring of 2020 that Brittany began to look at the Cottonwood Hills photo in a new light. Despite encouraging Kameryn to choose Weber State, a large part of Brittany wanted to coach her daughter, to spend more time with her. Those feelings grew stronger when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

COVID created similar feelings in Kameryn, so she decided to transfer to MSU. Now, she’s in her third and final season as a Bobcat, and she’ll begin her last Big Sky tournament on Monday.

Kameryn’s emotions will be mixed when it ends. She’ll be sad to end her career, excited to transition to a post-college golf life and — she hopes — happy about a strong individual and team performance (potentially extending the season). Whatever happens Monday through Wednesday at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kameryn will share a big, tearful embrace with Brittany after the final hole.

“She's put in her heart and soul,” Brittany said. “She was going to play basketball, she was going to play softball, but she chose golf, and how cool is that? Because I got to coach her.”

Kameryn chose Weber State in 2018 because she liked Ogden, liked the Wildcats’ players and coaches and wanted to get away from her hometown without venturing too far. She also turned down an MSU scholarship offer because both Basyes felt unsure if they wanted to be members of the same college team.

“Everybody probably thinks, ‘Oh, you can just play for your mom.’ But I think that was actually one of the things that did initially take me to Weber State,” Kameryn said Thursday, adding, “Just getting away from what I had known my whole life and putting myself in a new situation to learn from somebody new, learn something new.”

Brittany and Kameryn described themselves as similar people who have a loving but sometimes fraught relationship.

“I expect a ton from everybody, but since she's my daughter, I maybe expect a little bit more, which, looking at it, is probably hard on her,” Brittany said.

Kameryn and her Weber teammates were competing in a tournament in southern Utah when COVID hit the United States in March 2020. She returned to Bozeman immediately after that and took the rest of her spring classes online.

During those early pandemic days, Kameryn began to feel the tug of her hometown team. Any trepidation she felt about playing for her mother was outweighed by her desire to become a Bobcat. In fact, Brittany played a big role in Kameryn’s decision to transfer prior to the 2020-21 season.

“I kind of realized — probably part of my growing up — nobody knows me better than my mom,” Kameryn said, adding, “Nobody knows how I play the game better, how I need to improve. I think I realized that when I was away and kind of thought, ‘If she knows me the best and knows how I'm going to get the best, why am I not taking advantage of this opportunity?’”

Kameryn cut her per-round scoring average by about two strokes from her freshman to sophomore seasons, and she did it again in her first year at MSU. Her 18-hole scoring average of 76.75 led to a 2020-21 All-Big Sky third team selection.

Kameryn earned an all-conference third team honor last season, too, after averaging 76.4 strokes per round. In September 2021, Basye earned her first individual college victory with authority; she won the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda by 13 strokes. One of her two rounds of 1-under 71 happened in the Big Sky tournament, which she finished in a tie for 25th place (out of 55).

Kameryn’s average is 76.63 strokes this season, good for an All-Big Sky honorable mention. She’s confident in her driver, her irons and her chipping, but she’s more focused on her putting, “which has kind of been my downfall throughout my whole career,” she said. It’s hard for her to look at her game in glass half-full terms.

“(Last week) she was smiling and everybody's like, ‘Whoa, Kameryn’s actually smiling out there today,’” Brittany said. “She's not happy when she doesn't play well, which, most people aren't if you're competitive and you want to play the best you can.”

Brittany was equally hard on herself when she golfed at Billings Central and New Mexico (her last name was Schaff back then). That competitive fire remains as a coach and often comes out when she’s dealing with Kameryn.

“She might shoot a 76, and I'm like, ‘You could do better,’ which probably isn't the right thing to say because most moms go and give their kids hugs after they get done playing. I couldn't necessarily do that because I also had my team here,” Brittany said, adding, “The biggest thing is knowing how good she can be but not pushing her too much, because she's still my kid. She’s still my daughter. I love her with all my heart.”

Kameryn will try her hardest to smile when she tees it up at Talking Stick in the coming days.

“Everybody jokes with me, like, ‘This is supposed to be fun,’” Kameryn said, adding, “Around even (par) or under, that's probably what my initial goal is. But really, my goal is just to have fun and try and soak it all in a little bit more than I normally do.”

Kameryn is a finance major who got her real estate license last year and works for Bozeman Real Estate Group with her father, Jason. She loves to be around people, so real estate makes perfect sense to her as a career path.

One thing she knows for sure is that she won’t pursue pro golf. She enjoyed her time as a college player and will continue to play the game, but the grind of a travel-heavy pro schedule doesn’t appeal to her.

The impending conclusion has given Kameryn lots of time to reflect on her long and winding golf career.

“I've been through what seems like at all. I would say what stands out most is just the relationships you make,” Kameryn said, adding, “We have such a great community here in Bozeman, and that's a big part of why I ended up coming back home to play after COVID.”

Brittany cries after every season regardless of who’s playing for her, but she expects her tear ducts to be extra full on Wednesday. It might be the final time she sees Kameryn wearing an MSU hat and carrying a golf bag as a Bobcat.