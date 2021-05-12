OGDEN, Utah – Montana State's Caleb Neth and Hunter Nicholson each completed the first five events of the Big Sky Conference Championship men's decathlon Wednesday at Weber State's Stewart Stadium.
Neth, of Manhattan, sits in fourth place with 3,387 points and Nicholson is in fifth with 3,321 points. Neth had five of the top individual finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.41), long jump (21-05.25), shot put (36-08.25) and the 400 (50.80).
Nicholson, from Kalispell, used top five finishes in the long jump (21-04.75) and shot put (37-11.50) to stay in the fold. His shot put mark, which was the third best among competitors, was a personal-best mark.
Weber State's Caleb Whitney sits atop the individual standings at 3,778 points. He's followed by Eastern Washington's Quintin Porterfield (3,694).
The remaining multi-events take place Thursday on the campus of Weber State. The decathlon starts at 10 a.m.
