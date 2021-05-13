OGDEN, Utah – Montana State's Caleb Neth and Hunter Nicholson each moved up a spot in the individual standings of the men's decathlon as the multi-events wrapped up on Thursday at the 2021 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Weber State.
Neth, from Manhattan, earned the third bronze medal of his college career by finishing third. Nicholson, of Kalispell Glacier, narrowly claimed a fourth-place showing at Stewart Stadium.
Neth made up ground to get into the podium picture. He had the top marks among the competitors in the javelin and discus.
His throw of 165 feet, 3 inches (50.37m) in the javelin was 16 feet farther than the runner-up in the event and was a lifetime best for him. He also had a throw of 124-05 (37.94m) in the discus.
The senior was within 100 points of a silver medal performance heading into the final event – the 1,500 – but his time of 4:49.65 was unable to top second-place Jed Smith of Weber State, who passed him in the final 200 meters.
Weber State's Caleb Whitney won the conference title with 7,061 points and Smith followed him with 6,715. Neth recorded 6,636 points over 10 events.
Nicholson completed his best conference appearance by recording 6,143 points. He had the fourth best marks in the discus (107-05) and the pole vault (14-01.75) on Thursday.
Nicholson finished ahead of Eastern Washington's Quintin Porterfield, who entered the day in second place, by a point. Porterfield came in at 6,142.
Neth and Nicholson captured 11 team points to put Montana State in second in the early team standings. Weber State has the lead with 21 through the multi-events.
Individual events start Friday with the women's hammer throw slated to begin at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.