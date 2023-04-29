BOZEMAN — The Chicago Bears are giving Callahan O'Reilly the chance to become the third former Montana State linebacker to make an NFL roster.

O'Reilly received a rookie minicamp invite from Chicago on Saturday night, MSU announced. The Bozeman High graduate will try out for a team that employs former Bobcat football general manager Ryan Weese, who's a scouting assistant for the Bears.

O'Reilly's former teammates, James Campbell and Ty Okada, signed undrafted free agent deals with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Ex-MSU linebackers Troy Andersen and Alex Singleton both started in the NFL last season, for the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, respectively. Three other former Bobcats also earned roster spots: linebacker/edge rusher Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

Atlanta gave another former MSU player, safety Tre Webb, a minicamp invitation last year. The Falcons cut Webb in the preseason, and he now plays in the CFL.

At MSU's Pro Day earlier this month, O'Reilly posted a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, a 37 1/2-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump, a 4.41-second shuttle, a 7.08 three-cone and 24 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound O'Reilly earned a first-team All-Big Sky Conference honor last season and was a second teamer in 2021, when the Cats reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game. MSU shared the Big Sky title and advanced to the FCS semifinals last season.

O'Reilly finished his MSU career with 277 total tackles, 15 1/2 tackles for loss, six interceptions, four sacks, four forced fumbles and 11 pass deflections.