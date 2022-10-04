FARMINGTON, Utah. — Coming off solid showings at last week’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Montana State cross country runners Camila Noe and Ben Perrin were named Big Sky athletes of the week by the conference office on Tuesday.
“It’s an honor to have Camila and Ben represent Montana State as Big Sky Athletes of the Week,” said MSU head cross country coach Lyle Weese. “Having the two runners of the week adds to the excitement of good starts to our seasons, and is an indicator of the great team individual successes ahead of us.”
This is the first time Montana State has swept the conference’s cross country athlete of the week award under Weese. The last time MSU had a male and a female cross country runner win the conference’s weekly award in the same season was 2019, when Noe and Collin Buck did so on separate weeks.
Running in the Women’s Gold race last Friday, Noe placed second out of 169 runners by covering the five-kilometer course in 16:57.4. The junior from Bozeman led for the first half of the race and helped the Bobcats place third as a team with 75 points. This award marks the second time in Noe’s career that she has won a Big Sky weekly award across cross country, indoor and outdoor track.
In the highly competitive Men’s Blue race, Perrin was MSU’s lead runner, as he finished the five-mile course in 23:47.0, which was good for 20th place. Perrin and the Bobcats — who had the best pack time in the 21-team field — were toward the front of a congested lead pack in the race before the top 10 broke away in the second half.
Thanks to Perrin’s efforts, the Bobcats placed fourth with a score of 144 points in a race that featured eight teams that were either nationally ranked or received votes in the USTFCCCA coaches’ poll.
Pre-Nationals await the Bobcats. Montana State will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the team’s biggest regular-season race, which starts at 7 a.m. Mountain time.
