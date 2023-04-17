FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Camila Noe was named the Big Sky Conference women's track athlete of the week, the league announced Monday.

Noe, a Bozeman High graduate, placed seventh in the 10,000 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday in Southern California. Her time of 33 minutes, 0.41 seconds is the second-fastest among Big Sky women this season and ranks No. 2 in program history.

A pair of Eastern Washington athletes, Hally Ruff and Bobby Say, earned Big Sky field athlete of the week honors, while Northern Arizona's David Dunlap was named the men's track athlete of the week.

Noe is the second Bobcat to earn Big Sky weekly recognition this outdoor track and field season. Caroline Hawkes was named the conference's women's track athlete of the week on March 20.