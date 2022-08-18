BOZEMAN — Adam Jones is a Missoula native, grew up a Montana Grizzlies fan, has friends on the UM football team and was recruited by its coaches. Jones didn’t just choose a different school, he chose UM’s arch rival.
Jones committed to Montana State on Tuesday. A handful of factors swayed the Missoula Sentinel senior running back toward the Bobcats, mainly academics and their coaches. A strong recruiting job from MSU head coach Brent Vigen, offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and running backs coach Jimmy Beal landed one of the best Montana prospects from the Class of 2023.
“Being a Missoula guy and growing up around here, it's a tough job to get someone to move over to Bozeman, but they did a heck of a job making me feel like family to them,” Jones told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “It was just a great feeling to have people want you that bad.”
The Cats and Griz have poached recruits from the other city many times in their histories. UM’s current roster has five players from Bozeman: quarterback Kris Brown, linebacker Asher Croy, wide receiver Brady Lang, safety Padraig Lang and receiver Ryan Simpson. MSU has three Missoula natives: offensive lineman Joe McElroy, O-lineman Tommy Nilson and defensive back Rylan Ortt.
Ortt is the lone Sentinel grad on MSU’s current roster, and Jones knows him and his family well.
“Someone that I've looked up to for a long time,” Jones said.
Vigen got a recruiting assist from his son, Jake, who’s now a freshman defensive end on the Cats. Jones and the Missoula Mavericks faced Jake and the Bozeman Bucks this past American Legion baseball season. Coach Vigen attended those games and was able to fold in some recruiting with his dad duties.
“The relationship I had with them was way above any other schools that I was in contact with,” Jones said. “I wanted to be in a spot where I knew that the coaches were going to fight for me and I could trust (them), and that's really what I felt with Montana State.”
MSU’s coaches set up “countless” phone and Zoom calls with Jones and got in touch with his parents, he added.
Jones is undecided on the major he wants to pursue, but he’s interested in chemical engineering. He toured the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering with MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly on a visit and found another thing MSU offered that UM couldn’t.
Jones sees himself fitting well into MSU’s run-heavy offense that currently includes All-American Isaiah Ifanse, arguably the best running back in MSU history who helped his team reach last season’s Football Championship Subdivision title game.
Jones also got offers from Montana Tech and Columbia, and UM was next on Jones’ list, he said. It just couldn’t quite compete with MSU.
“I kind of wanted to get away from home and experience something new,” he said.
The Cats are getting a three-star recruit who is ranked No. 3 on 247Sports’ list of Montana football players entering their senior seasons. Jones has been clocked at 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a bench press maximum around 250 pounds and a squat max around 350, he said. He earned a Class AA all-state selection last season and helped Sentinel win its second straight State AA title.
Jones considered playing college baseball, especially after he received an offer from Utah of the Pac-12. But he’s satisfied with his decision to continue his career at running back.
“Baseball’s awesome. I’ve played it my entire life, and there are a lot of good memories I’ve had in the game,” Jones said. “But when football kind of started back up again, I knew that I wanted to play football.”
