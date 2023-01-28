ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 18-foot mark was in Colby Wilson’s mind long before he stepped on the runway at the UNM Team Open on Saturday.
In fact, the Montana State pole vaulter has been thinking about clearing that height for over a year.
Last year, the junior from Olympia, Washington, cleared 18 feet for the first time in practice on what he said wasn’t “necessarily that great of a jump.” Throughout his breakout sophomore season — complete with setting the MSU indoor school record, winning a Big Sky Conference indoor track and field title and qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in outdoor season — that 18-foot mark was still a weight on his shoulders.
Finally, Wilson put it all together.
Breaking the MSU record and the Big Sky's indoor record, Wilson cleared 18 feet, 1.25 inches to take third at the UNM Team Open, hosted by the University of New Mexico at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The previous record of 18-0.5, held by Idaho State’s Paul Litchfield, had stood since 2003 prior to Wilson's vault. Wilson's mark is tied for the eighth-best in Division I so far this season, and it likely punched his ticket to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
“This is definitely a big weight off of my shoulders,” Wilson said. “I’ve been gunning after clearing [18 feet] for a while, so it’s definitely taken a lot of pressure off. I want to be able to focus on jumping, having fun and dialing in rather than shooting for a high bar like that. It’ll be fun to go back to nationals and jump against some of the same guys I was competing with last outdoor season.”
Wilson’s conference record was a result of taking a few steps in the offseason, according to Montana State pole vault coach Craig Hunter. The whirlwind of a sophomore season didn’t allow for much time to work on the details like speed, strength and technique, but Hunter and Wilson took a different approach in practice over the past week in order to make necessary improvements. Going into the UNM Team Open, both Wilson and Hunter knew the meet would be one of the best shots at putting up an NCAA-qualifying-caliber mark.
“He always likes to be in a new facility with either people who can compete with him, or people who are better than him. That leads him to compete better himself,” Hunter said. “Coming into today against some of the better pole vaulters in the country — and even some of the best in the world — I knew that Colby was going to come in with good energy.”
After getting the jitters out on the first jump, Hunter noticed Wilson wasn’t stressed or worried — he was having fun. By the time the bar was raised to 5.52 meters, only Wilson, Jorge Luna and eventual winner Branson Ellis of Stephen F. Austin were left. Wilson failed to clear the bar on his first attempt, but he came through on the second. He took 1- long, loping strides before breaking out into his sprint, nailed the takeoff and barely disrupted the bar as he fell back to earth.
“As soon as I took off, it felt good, then after making the jump, I was pumped,” Wilson said.
Wanna see Big Sky Conference history?— Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) January 28, 2023
Of course you do! https://t.co/FwkSLdBYw5 pic.twitter.com/7ZM5k2MpiN
Wilson has at least three more regular season meets to improve his mark before defending his indoor pole vault title at the Big Sky Championships in late February. Coincidentally, the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center in March. Then in outdoor season, Wilson’s aiming higher. His ultimate goal is to make the USATF Outdoor Championships this summer.
“He’s a patient guy, he’s a hard worker and he really wants it,” Hunter said. “For me, my goal is to contain all of that excitement and put it into a really good jump. It’s been a long time coming, but it took a few blows in the early season to help us go for broke and try different stuff in practice so things can shine through in a meet.”
Earlier in the meet, MSU senior hurdler Elena Carter cruised to an easy win in her 60-meter hurdles heat, then placed seventh in the finals with a time of 8.57 seconds. Her time was less than 24 hours removed from taking seventh in the long jump with a mark of 19-1.5.
Corbett, Furdyk finish in top 3
On Friday, MSU's Lucy Corbett finished second in the women's long jump, and teammate Matt Furdyk placed third in the men's weight throw.
Corbett cruised through the first two heights before clearing 5-11.05 on her first attempt. With the bar at 6-0.50, Corbett scratched on all three attempts, placing her second behind Middle Tennessee State’s Esther Isa, who cleared the height to win the meet. The mark is Corbett’s second-best of the year behind her season-opening mark of 6-0.75, set at the Bobcat PReview this past December.
Furdyk placed third in the weight throw behind a post-collegian and Eastern Michigan’s Newlyn Stephenson, the eventual winner and No. 6 weight thrower in Division I. Furdyk hit his best mark with a 63-02.75 toss on his penultimate throw of the finals.
The Bobcats will make their final trip to The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday and Friday for the WSU Open and Combined Events.
