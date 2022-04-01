BOZEMAN — The 2022 Montana State football team will be largely defined by the big questions it answers.
Will Tommy Mellott stay healthy and improve as a passer? Will Isaiah Ifanse, currently recovering from surgery, and his backups continue to make MSU a top rushing team? Will the Bobcats be able to effectively replace linebacker Troy Andersen, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and three starters on both the offensive and defensive lines?
MSU does have significant certainty at tight end, on special teams and defensive back. Four of the five starters from the 2021 secondary are back, and that group’s depth led one player to switch positions.
A year ago, defensive back was arguably the biggest question mark of MSU’s position groups. Now, in the second week of spring camp, it’s one of MSU’s strongest.
“Excited about that secondary, both the guys that return and the up and coming talent,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said last week.
The Cats graduated starting strong safety Tre Webb. Starting nickelback Ty Okada, a second-team All-Big Sky player, is a rising senior but will miss spring camp because of an injury he battled at the end of last season.
Otherwise, MSU’s main DBs from last season are back and healthy.
Simeon Woodard went from a promising true freshman to, by many accounts, MSU’s best cornerback last season. He got his starting opportunity largely because of an injury to James Campbell, who opened last season as a starter and was effective when healthy. Fellow rising senior Jeffrey Manning Jr. was MSU’s starting free safety and a Big Sky honorable mention in 2021.
“My biggest thing is probably just stepping into that leader role,” Manning said last week. “I feel like I'm officially the old guy in the room, which is crazy to me. So I feel like that's something I really need to focus on.”
Tyrel Thomas entered fall camp as the starting nickelback but missed almost all of the season with injuries. When he was active, Thomas saw significant playing time at his previous position, corner, and that’s where he’s slated to play in 2022 as a redshirt senior.
“It just helps with the leadership role,” Manning said, referring to middle school teammate Thomas. “He knows our culture, so I feel like just having another voice like that, it's going to help take this team to the next level.”
Eric Zambrano started almost every game at corner for MSU last season, but he’s practicing as a strong safety this spring. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound rising senior would have competed not just with Woodard, Campbell and Thomas for playing time at corner, but also with Air Force transfer Dru Polidore. Three-star Class of 2022 corner Takhari Carr committed to MSU earlier this week as well.
“Not that there’a a logjam at corner, but we’ve got three guys that started a bunch of games there in Simeon, James and Eric,” Vigen said. “Eric's the biggest body out of them. A lot of things we ask our corners to do when they line up to a tight end is very comparable, skill set wise, to what we ask our strong safety to do, so I think it was a natural transition for Eric.
“If it takes, it takes. If it doesn't, we know what he can do at corner.”
Zambrano will likely compete for playing time with Rylan Ortt, who played well at nickel when Okada missed MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal and semifinal games. Eli Aby, Kendric Bailey, Miles Jackson, Level Price Jr. and Tyson Pottenger were the names Vigen mentioned as backup nickel candidates.
MSU will run a hybrid defense in 2022, with a combination of its 4-2-5 base scheme and a 4-3, according to defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza.
“We’ll have packages and schemes like last year, where you can put three linebackers on the field or you can put a heavy, big safety on the field or you can play with a nickelback,” Garza said March 22, “depending on what the offense presents you and the personnel groupings.”
The Cats have several solid linebackers, even accounting for the loss of Andersen. But DB looks like the deepest position group at this juncture. Corner, nickel and safety each have three or more players with either the experience or potential to earn starting jobs.
Some talented DBs will end up as second- and third-stringers, but that doesn’t mean they’ll ride the pine. Redshirts are possible, and injuries could cut into the depth. MSU will probably use a healthy rotation of DBs regardless.
“The way offense is played today, a lot of them are hurry up,” Garza said. “You have to be able to have depth and be able to substitute, not just at the D-line, which is common, but you have to be able to have bodies at the safety position at the linebacker position. People get banged up and beat up with these offenses in a hurry-up situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.