BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Daan Van Dijk earned his second Big Sky men's tennis player of the week honor of 2022 after leading the Bobcats to a home win over Sacramento State last Thursday.

Van Dijk's win pushed the Bobcats into position to play for a share of the conference championship on Saturday, when Montana State hosts rival Montana. A Montana State win over UM would propel the Cats (6-1 in Big Sky play) into no worse than a share of the Big Sky championship pending the results of Idaho (also 6-1 in the Big Sky) at Portland State.

With wins at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles, Van Dijk played a crucial role in Montana State's win over the Hornets. He teamed with Nejc Sitar to earn an epic 7-6 (7-5) doubles victory that clinched the doubles point, coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the tie-breaker. In singles play, Van Dijk beat Mate Voros 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-8.

The Bobcats host UM on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

