BOZEMAN — The defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams selected former Montana State defensive end/linebacker Daniel Hardy in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Hardy, the 235th overall pick, becomes the second Bobcat taken in this year's seven-round draft, joining linebacker Troy Andersen, who the Atlanta Falcons selected in the second round Friday. This marks the first time multiple MSU players have been taken in the first seven rounds of a draft.
While Hardy played D-end during the 2021 season, the Rams listed the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder as an outside linebacker in their announcement of their third-to-last pick of the draft. Hardy also starred on special teams throughout his MSU career, so it's no surprise that Los Angeles' special teams coaches "really liked him," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a post-draft press conference Saturday.
“He’s got great athleticism. He can play in space," McVay said. "If you're able to find a guy from that outside linebacker position that's able to contribute on special teams, that’s a big double thumbs up in terms of some of the versatility that he can add if he is able to compete to make it onto the 48 (-man game day active roster)."
Hard to pass on this pick.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 30, 2022
Welcome to #RamsHouse, @Dhardy44! pic.twitter.com/Sf8MSNE6Kp
The @RamsNFL got themselves a great one!!#BobcatBuilt | #NFLDraft https://t.co/fGQlz1D2lb— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) April 30, 2022
The last time MSU had more than one player selected in the same draft was 1976, and this is the fourth time in program history. In 1976, three Bobcats were taken in the 11th round and later, as was the case with the three MSU players drafted in 1957 and the two selected in 1948. Wide receiver Sam McCullum joined MSU's lone first-round pick, Bill Kollar, in the 1974 draft when he was chosen in the ninth round by the Minnesota Vikings.
Hardy becomes the fifth Cat drafted by the Rams, joining back Bill Nelson (1948, 19th round), end John Lands (1959, fifth round), tackle Curt Farrier (1963, 10th round) and defensive tackle Wayne Hammond (1975, fifth round).
While Andersen looked like a potential NFL player as far back as his Big Sky freshman of the year season, Hardy's pro prospects were much less certain.
Hardy starred in football and basketball at Valley Catholic High in Beaverton, Oregon, then went on to play linebacker at College of the Siskiyous in California. He transferred to MSU in 2018.
"I think if Daniel would have come back to us this fall and had the same season he had last year, he would have been a Pac-12 or SEC kind of player," Siskiyous coach Charlie Roche told 406mtsports.com at the time.
Hardy arrived in Bozeman at his current height of 6-foot-3 but weighed just 205 pounds. His game was raw too. Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, who also finished his MSU career this past season, said in November that "it was super easy" to block Hardy in 2018 because of his slight build and lack of pass rushing moves beyond turning the corner. Hardy mainly played on special teams that season and finished with five total tackles and half a sack.
Hardy added some strength and versatility to his game in 2019, starting four games as an injury replacement for Andersen. He recorded 18 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks as a "Sam" linebacker and special teams standout.
COVID-19 prompted MSU to cancel the 2020 season, and head coach Jeff Choate left to become Texas' co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in early 2021. Brent Vigen replaced him and, with new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, changed the defensive scheme to a 4-2-5. Hardy's position changed with it; he moved from a stand-up linebacker to a hand-in-the-ground defensive end, primarily on the left side.
Hardy bulked up to about 240 pounds and added a bunch of pass-rushing moves to his arsenal. The results: 77 tackles, 24 1/2 tackles for loss (third-most in MSU history), 16 1/2 sacks (fourth-most), an All-Big Sky first-team honor and two All-American second-team selections. Vigen called him the team's best kickoff coverage player, as Hardy demonstrated with several stadium-rattling hits.
Hardy played one of the biggest roles in MSU's run to the Football Championship Subdivision title game, recording two sacks apiece in the quarterfinal win over Sam Houston and the semifinal win over South Dakota State. He finished with six tackles and a TFL in the 38-10 FCS championship loss to North Dakota State. The main offensive lineman Hardy went up against in that game was Cordell Volson, who the Cincinnati Bengals drafted in the fourth round, 99 picks before Hardy.
Unlike Andersen, Hardy was not widely projected to be a draft pick when the season ended. His stock was aided by his performance at January's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he played both D-end and linebacker.
Perhaps Hardy's most important performance came earlier this month during MSU's Pro Day. With scouts from 20 NFL teams watching, Hardy jumped 40 inches in the vertical leap, ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 6.71-second three-cone drill and broad jumped 10 feet, 7 inches. The three-cone time was better than any linebacker, including Andersen, who competed at the NFL combine and would've tied Hardy for fifth among all participants. The vertical would've been tied for seventh among all participants (tied for fourth among linebackers).
“I belong in the NFL and I wanted to communicate that to the scouts who were here to see me,” Hardy told reporters after the Pro Day. “I’ve been putting in the work, and it was time to let it show.”
Hardy jumps 40 inches in the vertical leap on his second jump and is understandably pumped. That would rank top 5 among all DEs and LBs who competed in the vertical at the NFL combine. pic.twitter.com/1IUtu6yVjG— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) April 4, 2022
During Hardy's year at Siskiyous, his father, Wilbert, died of kidney cancer. Hardy pointed to the sky after every big play he made during his MSU career, and he spoke openly about his father in interviews. Playing for Wilbert helped Hardy go from an easy-to-block backup to an NFL Draft pick.
"I would’ve loved for him to see everything that I’m doing," Hardy said after MSU's senior day game in November. "I know he’s watching from above."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.