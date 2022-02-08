MSU Weber State WBB

Montana State guard Darian White looks to make a pass from under the net during a game against Weber State at Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Bobcats held on to beat Weber State 74-71.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Darian White has earned her first Big Sky women's basketball player of the week honor this season, sharing it with Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman, the Big Sky announced Monday.

White led the Bobcats to three wins in five days and first place in the conference standings after their comeback win at Idaho on Monday. White scored a career-high 32 points in that game, making 13 of 21 field goal attempts and 5 of 7 free throws. The junior point guard from Boise, Idaho, added eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. 

In the three victories, White averaged in 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 block per game. She shot 43.8% from the field and made 20 of 27 foul shots.

White is the third Bobcat to be named Big Sky player of the week this season, joining Kola Bad Bear and Leia Beattie.

Tillman averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in two wins to receive her second weekly accolade of the season.

Tags

Load comments