FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Darian White has earned her first Big Sky women's basketball player of the week honor this season, sharing it with Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman, the Big Sky announced Monday.
White led the Bobcats to three wins in five days and first place in the conference standings after their comeback win at Idaho on Monday. White scored a career-high 32 points in that game, making 13 of 21 field goal attempts and 5 of 7 free throws. The junior point guard from Boise, Idaho, added eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
In the three victories, White averaged in 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 block per game. She shot 43.8% from the field and made 20 of 27 foul shots.
White is the third Bobcat to be named Big Sky player of the week this season, joining Kola Bad Bear and Leia Beattie.
Tillman averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in two wins to receive her second weekly accolade of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.