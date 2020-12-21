BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Darian White was honored as the Big Sky Conference player of the week in women's basketball on Monday.

White scored a career-high 24 points and snagged a career-best 11 rebounds, while adding nine assists and five steals in an 80-67 win at Portland last Thursday.

In the win against the Pilots, the 5-foot-6 point guard from Boise, Idaho, connected on 8 of 15 from the field and was 7 of 9 at the free throw line to lead all scorers.

