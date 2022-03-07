BOZEMAN — A co-defensive player of the year honor for Darian White headlined Montana State's 2021-22 All-Big Sky women's basketball selections, which were announced Monday.
White shared the defensive award with Idaho State's Tomekia Whitman, and both players received all-conference first-team selections (White was a unanimous pick). White's teammate and fellow junior Kola Bad Bear made the third team.
White was an all-Big Sky first-team player in 2020-21 and an honorable mention in 2019-20. It's the first all-conference selection of Bad Bear's career.
Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman was named the Big Sky's most valuable player.
White leads the Bobcats with 15.6 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 31.6 minutes per game. The point guard from Boise, Idaho, is also averaging 5.1 rebounds per game, with shooting marks of 36.1% from the field, 26% from 3-point range and 75% from the free-throw line.
Bad Bear, a forward, is averaging 10.5 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game. The Billings Senior graduate is shooting 44.4% from the field, 23.5% from 3 and 76.6% from the line.
MSU (19-12, 14-6 Big Sky) is the No. 2 seed at this week's Big Sky tournament in Boise. The Cats received a first-round bye and will open tourney play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Monday's first-round game between seventh-seeded Sac State and No. 10 Weber State.
