BOZEMAN — Montana State guard Darian White was named the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference preseason women's basketball MVP, the league announced Thursday.

White is joined by teammate Kola Bad Bear on the preseason all-conference team, which also includes Montana's Carmen Gfeller. White and Idaho's Beyonce Bea were unanimous selections.

The other three players on the preseason All-Big Sky team are Weber State's Daryn Hickok, Sacramento State's Isnelle Natabou and Northern Colorado's Hanna Simental.

The all-conference team has seven members because there was a tie for the seventh spot between Bad Bear and Hickok, according to a Big Sky spokesperson.

Montana State’s Darian White (2) and Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20), pictured in January 2021, both made the 2022-23 All-Big Sky preseason first team.

White earned Big Sky co-defensive player of the year honors and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection last season as a junior. She and Bad Bear led the Bobcats to a conference tournament title and an NCAA tournament berth. Bad Bear, a senior forward from Billings, was a third-team all-conference pick.

Coaches and media, who voted on the all-conference selections, picked MSU to finish atop the Big Sky standings this season.

Gfeller, a forward, earned a first-team honor as a redshirt junior last season.

The 2021-22 Big Sky MVP, Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman, was a graduate student last season.

