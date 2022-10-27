BOZEMAN — Montana State guard Darian White was named the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference preseason women's basketball MVP, the league announced Thursday.
White is joined by teammate Kola Bad Bear on the preseason all-conference team, which also includes Montana's Carmen Gfeller. White and Idaho's Beyonce Bea were unanimous selections.
The other three players on the preseason All-Big Sky team are Weber State's Daryn Hickok, Sacramento State's Isnelle Natabou and Northern Colorado's Hanna Simental.
The all-conference team has seven members because there was a tie for the seventh spot between Bad Bear and Hickok, according to a Big Sky spokesperson.
White earned Big Sky co-defensive player of the year honors and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection last season as a junior. She and Bad Bear led the Bobcats to a conference tournament title and an NCAA tournament berth. Bad Bear, a senior forward from Billings, was a third-team all-conference pick.
Coaches and media, who voted on the all-conference selections, picked MSU to finish atop the Big Sky standings this season.
Gfeller, a forward, earned a first-team honor as a redshirt junior last season.
The 2021-22 Big Sky MVP, Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman, was a graduate student last season.
