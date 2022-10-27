BOZEMAN — David Alston and Ty Okada have been Montana State football teammates for the last two seasons, but their high school rivalry still smolders.
Okada attended East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota. Alston’s alma mater is Woodbury High, which sits a few miles northwest of East Ridge.
“He actually beat me my senior year. He was a junior. I'm sure he's told you all about that,” Okada told 406mtsports.com with a smile on Oct. 17. “We took it to them for plenty of years before that, so that's totally fine.”
Alston indeed mentioned that 2016 Woodbury victory when he talked with reporters a week earlier.
“My junior year they were projected to beat us, and I think we beat them by like 30 points,” Alston said with a smirk. “I give (Okada) crap for that all the time.”
Alston slightly exaggerated the final score, which was 47-25, and his Royals did lose to the Raptors in Okada’s first three years at East Ridge. Their rivalry bragging rights come down to recency versus frequency.
As much as Alston and Okada like to rib each other, they’ve long put their Minnesota days behind them. They’re not just teammates now, they’re important defensive players on a team with Football Championship Subdivision title aspirations — former rivals united 1,000 miles west of their hometown.
“When you're in high school, that's your world, the rivalry,” Okada said. “Then you get to college, and it's so much bigger than that. Now you’ve got a guy who's your teammate, who's your brother, who you go to war with every single day. It's actually really special to have that connection, and it goes beyond football.”
It goes beyond football in more ways than one. Another former East Ridge athlete, Camryn Greenwald, is in her first year with the MSU volleyball program.
Okada graduated from East Ridge in 2017, when Greenwald was an eighth grader, so they didn’t cross paths in high school. She doesn’t know Alston, either, and hasn’t connected with Okada since she first started considering MSU. The middle blocker/outside hitter did know of Okada, though, when she was a Raptor.
“When I was looking at Montana State, I remembered that there was a football guy here,” Greenwald told 406 Sports on Oct. 11. “There's not many people from Minnesota — from my high school, especially — at Montana State, so another athlete (from East Ridge) is really cool.”
Alston was a three-star recruit at Woodbury, according to 247Sports, and Minnesota’s consensus top recruit for the Class of 2018. He signed with Nebraska but didn’t play in his three years with the Football Bowl Subdivision program.
Like Greenwald, Alston knew of Okada in high school but didn’t know him personally. When Alston considered transferring to MSU before the 2021 season, Okada was one of the first Bobcats to call him, Alston said.
“I knew the type of kid that he was, growing up playing against him. I knew he was a really great player, really great person,” Okada said, adding, “Having that built in connection being from Woodbury and someone who's made that trek over from Minnesota, just a shoulder he can lean on.”
Alston was part of MSU’s large defensive line rotation last season, and he finished with five tackles. He’s also a defensive end this year but has made a bigger impact: eight tackles, 2 ½ tackles for loss and two sacks through eight games, including a strip sack against Idaho State.
Okada walked on at MSU, redshirted in 2017, performed well in a special teams role the following season and contributed on defense in an injury-shortened 2019 season. He became MSU’s starting nickelback last season and earned an All-Big Sky second-team selection.
Okada is a team captain this season, is third on the Cats with 44 tackles and is first with six pass breakups. He also intercepted a pass against Northern Colorado.
“He's been awesome. He helped bring me into the team,” Alston said. “He's such a great leader for us, and he does so many good things.”
Alston and Okada are the only Minnesota natives on MSU’s 2022 roster. Former teammate Lewis Kidd, now a rookie offensive lineman with the New Orleans Saints, is from Minneapolis, which is less than 20 miles west of Woodbury. Kidd and Okada almost crossed paths in the 2014 Minnesota state playoffs, Okada said.
“We made a real quick connection,” Okada said. “He took me under his wing. Lewis was such a great guy and great leader.”
Okada and the Raptors lost the 2015 Minnesota Class 6A title game by a score of 14-13. Alston never played in a championship game with the Royals. MSU lost the FCS title game last season.
The Cats, who are on a bye this week, have good reasons to believe they can return to Frisco, Texas. They’re No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and boast records of 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they just beat No. 5 Weber State.
Once again, Okada is a senior and Alston is a junior. This time, they hope to share a rivalry win (on Nov. 19 against Montana) and finally break through on the championship stage.
