EUGENE, Ore. — Montana State's Duncan Hamilton advanced to the men's steeplechase finals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.
Hamilton, a Bozeman native, jumped out to an early lead and led for the first five laps of the 3,000-meter race before holding on for a fourth-place finish to automatically qualify for Friday's finals.
His time of 8 minutes, 31.99 seconds is a new school record, a personal best and an Olympic Trials qualifying time.
Duncan is ON TO THE FINALS!!!— Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) June 10, 2021
Hamilton's time of 8:31.99 breaks a school record held by Coach Weese as he places 4th in his heat and he had the 4th overall time! You can See Duncan on ESPN2 on Friday, already with All-America accolades, go for a national championship! pic.twitter.com/gXiMpCzfUD
The men's steeplechase final is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. (MDT) on Friday from Hayward Field.
Hamilton is Montana State's 15th male athlete to become an All-American in outdoor track and field. He's also the sixth Bobcat to earn All-America honors in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
"It's definitely a little bit of pressure release since I met most of my goals," Hamilton said in an MSU press release. "Now I've just got to see where I'm at among the top of the country.
"Pretty much every race I've been able to stick with the top group. I think a podium finish is definitely in my reach."
Glasgow's Benji Phillips also competed for North Dakota State in the men's javelin. He finished eighth with his best throw of 243 feet, 3 inches (71.4 meters) on his fifth attempt.
His finish earns Phillips first-team All-American honors and concludes a season in which he was the Summit League champion.
𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻!— NDSU Track & Field (@NDSUTrackField) June 10, 2021
Benji Phillips moves up in the finals, taking 8th place in the javelin at the NCAA Championships!
234-3 (71.40m) for the new All-American out of Glasgow, Montana! pic.twitter.com/QYbdmxgCZM
The NDSU track and field Twitter account also announced after the finish that Phillips was named the men's track and field NCAA Elite 90 winner. The award is given to the competitor with the highest cumulative GPA competing at the finals site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.