FARMINGTON, Utah — Following their conference-leading marks at the Bobcat Challenge, Montana State's Duncan Hamilton and Colby Wilson received the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

On Saturday at the Bobcat Challenge, Hamilton won the 3,000-meter run with a post-converted time of 7 minutes, 43.28 seconds — the second-best time in all of Division I this year and a new school record. The day before, Wilson cleared 17 feet, 4.5 inches in the pole vault, which currently leads the Big Sky and ranks 26th in Division I this year.

Tags

Load comments