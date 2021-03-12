FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Montana State sophomore Duncan Hamilton finished eighth in his heat of the men's mile and 16th overall Friday on the way to earning All-America honors in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
Hamilton's time was 4:10.34.
"Duncan's section ended up starting at a much slower pace than the first section which caused there to be a lot more contact and pace changes," MSU coach Lyle Weese said. "It was the first time Duncan has run in that type of race and the first time he was on a banked track this year, so it was a challenging situation for him."
The Bozeman product is MSU's ninth All-American in an indoor season with his finish in the men's mile.
"It was an exciting, but also a frustrating experience for him," Weese said. "Luckily, instead of having to wait months for his next NCAA Championship race, he only has to wait two days for the Cross Country Championships."
Hamilton returns to action Monday when he takes part in the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The men's 10-kilometer race is scheduled to start at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course at 11:40 a.m. (MT).
— MSU Athletics
