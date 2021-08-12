AUSTIN, Texas – Montana State track and field standout Duncan Hamilton has been chosen to the 2021 Academic All-America Division I Track & Field/Cross Country team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The Bozeman High alum is a first-team recipient, joining Manhattan's Alec Nehring (2020) as the only MSU men's track and field student-athletes to earn honors among the top 16 individuals in the nation. He is the seventh Bobcat on the men's squad, and the 10th in program history, to earn Academic All-America honors.
Hamilton was an NCAA Championship qualifier for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, joining Shannon Butler (1990-91) and Lyle Weese (2002-03) as the only Bobcats ever to qualify for all three in a calendar year. Along with second-team All-America honors in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championships, Hamilton finished his college season as a first-team performer by placing fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Hamilton set program records in the 1,500 and the steeplechase during the outdoor season. He completed a back-to-back title pursuit in the steeplechase at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in May, and he also finished with a silver medal in the 1,500.
His summer race schedule featured a finals appearance at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the steeplechase, a first-place finish in the Montana Mile at the Big Sky State Games with a record-breaking effort, and an upcoming appearance at the Montana Distance Festival in Libby.
On the academic side, Hamilton boasts a 3.79 cumulative GPA while majoring in mechanical engineering.
