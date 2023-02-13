Bobcat PReview

Montana State's Duncan Hamilton competes in the 800 meter run during the Bobcat PReview at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Dec. 7, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State senior distance runner Duncan Hamilton was named the Big Sky Conference’s Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Hamilton posted a time of 7 minutes, 44.9 seconds in the 3,000 meters at the Husky Classic on Friday. The award marks the second time he has earned the conference’s weekly honor this season and the seventh overall for the Bobcats.

