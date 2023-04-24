BOZEMAN — Montana State All-American distance runner Duncan Hamilton has been named Big Sky Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week after his stellar performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Eastern Kentucky Rick Erdmann Invitational, Saturday morning in Richmond.

Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate, won an event that included 2022 NCAA steeplechase champion Ahmed Jaziri, 2022 NCAA third-place steeple finisher Parker Stokes (of Georgetown) and 2022 British steeple champion Jamaine Coleman (Hamilton placed second at the 2022 NCAA meet).

Hamilton's time of 8 minutes, 25.17 seconds moved him atop the nation's 3,000-meter steeplechase performance list, ahead of Minnesota's Matthew Wilkinson (8:29.35) and Washington's Ed Trippas (8:31.40).

MSU steeplechasers also rank No. 1 in the country as an event group. MSU's steeplechase contingent of Hamilton, Rob McManus, Taylor Taylor, and Owen Smith are averaging 8:44.55. BYU (8:49.13) and Weber State (8:54.07) follow the Bobcats in the national event rankings, which take the top four marks from a team and computes an average.