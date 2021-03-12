JACKSON, N. H. – The Montana State ski team finished fifth in the final team standings following the Nordic freestyle events, which concluded the NCAA Skiing Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Jackson Nordic Center.
The fifth-place showing is MSU’s best since 2016 (fourth) and the third best in school history as the 1969 squad also placed fourth.
Utah defended its 2019 title posting 554 points. The Utes have captured three of the last four national championships. Following Utah in the top 10 were Colorado 522.5, Denver 442, Alaska Anchorage 411, MSU 383.5, Vermont 351, Northern Michigan 232, Westminster 212, New Hampshire 211 and Alaska Fairbanks 163.
The top Bobcat finish of the freestyle races belonged to sophomore Zanden McMullen. For the second straight NCAA race, the product of Anchorage, Alaska, just missed All-America status, placing 11th, covering the 20-kilometer course in 49:38.3.
McMullen was followed by Reed Godfrey, 17th, 50:39.4, and Eli Jensen, 23rd, 51:24.4.
Colorado’s Magnus Boee, who dominated the national Nordic scene this winter, won the freestyle event in 48:02.4.
The Montana State women were led in freestyle by Adrianna Proffitt, who finished 18th, covering the 15K course in 41:00.7. She was followed by Sophia Mazzoni, 19th, and Aubrey Leclair, 26th, 42:43.9.
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger took the women’s title in 38:31.0.
