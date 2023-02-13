GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Montana State skiers Gianluca Boehm and Henry Heaydon finished second and third, respectively, in slalom to conclude the Denver Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Loveland Ski Area.

Gianluca Boehm

Boehm

The duo, along with teammate Dawson Yates, produced 91 points to edge three-time defending NCAA champion Utah (90) for Sunday’s best team performance.

