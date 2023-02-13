GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Montana State skiers Gianluca Boehm and Henry Heaydon finished second and third, respectively, in slalom to conclude the Denver Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Loveland Ski Area.
The duo, along with teammate Dawson Yates, produced 91 points to edge three-time defending NCAA champion Utah (90) for Sunday’s best team performance.
Boehm, who finished third in slalom on Saturday, continued his consistent skiing posting a two-run total of 1 minute, 36.27 seconds. His first run of the event was the fifth fastest in the heat, while his second go was sixth best.
Heaydon notched his best finish of the season recording a two-run clocking of 1:36.27. Yates, who sat 24th after the opening run, registered the third-fastest second heat to place 12th in 1:37.59. Jamie Casselman also had a blistering second run, the fifth fastest to move from 22nd to 13th overall, just .02-seconds behind Yates.
Utah’s Wilhelm Normannseth won the men’s slalom in 1:35.61.
Freshman Justine Lamontagne paced the Bobcat women’s squad placing sixth in 1:33.83. She was followed by Kristiane Bekkestad (16th, 1:35.41) and Tegan Wold (17th, 1:35.42).
Utah’s Madison Hoffman won the women’s title in 1:32.14.
On Saturday, Jamie Casselman (18th, 1:33.87) and Dawson Yates (20th, 1:34.24) also scored points for the MSU men in slalom.
The Bobcat women were led Saturday by Bekkestad, who finished 10th with a two-run total of 1:32.36. She was closely followed by teammates Justine Lamontagne (11th, 1:32.58) and Wold (12th, 1:32.82).
In Nordic action at Maloit Park, MSU's Anna Pryce placed 11th in the 10k classical event in 39:33.1. She was followed in scoring by Katey Houser (12th, 39:55.1) and Emma Albrecht (17th, 41:22.1).
Reed Godfrey guided the Bobcat men, finishing 13th with a time of 33:21.4 over 10k. He was followed by Kai Meyers (16th, 33:48.6) and Eli Hermanson (22nd, 34:41.5).
Utah captured the DU Invitational team title with 734 points. The Utes were followed by Denver (608), Colorado (518), MSU (494), Alaska Anchorage (422), Westminster (266), Alaska Fairbanks (220), Colorado Mountain (145), Nevada (106) and Wyoming (68).
