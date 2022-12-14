BOZEMAN — South Dakota State allowed 213 rushing yards to Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka in last week’s Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal game.
Could facing Sluka give SDSU an advantage against Montana State’s top-tier running QBs?
“It would be a huge advantage had we slowed him down,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said with a laugh during a press conference Tuesday.
This Saturday, top-seeded SDSU (12-1) will host fourth-seeded MSU (12-1) in the FCS semifinals. Despite allowing 261 rushing yards on Saturday, the Jackrabbits beat Holy Cross 42-21 and still have the No. 1 rushing defense in the FCS. The Bobcats boast the best rushing offense in the subdivision.
Sluka might’ve uncovered the exhaust port in SDSU’s Death Star that MSU will torpedo. Or maybe Sluka’s success actually will give the Jacks an advantage Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
“It was nice to have a game that was kind of a wake up call,” SDSU defensive tackle Caleb Sanders said Tuesday. “We know that we're not invincible. We know that we have to play good defense and it's not going to just come naturally.”
Before last week, no team had even threatened 200 rushing yards against SDSU. Fellow semifinalist and defending national champion North Dakota State held the previous best mark: 127 rushing yards in a 23-21 loss on Oct. 15. NDSU, which ranks second in the FCS in yards per carry (6.13) and third in rushing yards per game (269.1), averaged just 4.4 yards per carry on Oct. 15 despite playing at home with All-American fullback Hunter Luepke (the now-injured NFL prospect finished with 58 yards on 15 carries that day).
SDSU is allowing an FCS-fewest 85.6 rushing yards per game and 2.82 yards per carry this season.
“They're very principled. They have a good scheme. Their guys play within that scheme really well,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “You don't see a lot of plays where you're like, ‘Well, they’ve got two guys in this gap, or they busted this or busted that.’ Then beyond that, they have good players and they play really hard. I think up front, they get off blocks really well.”
Sanders, a HERO Sports and Associated Press All-American, plugs gaps and makes plays — the 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior has 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks this season. Defensive end Reece Winkelman and linebacker Adam Bock both earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first-team selections.
SDSU plugs a bunch of substitutes into its 4-3 defensive front each game. Unlike many teams MSU has faced this season, SDSU’s second wave of D-linemen and linebackers barely falls off from its first, Vigen said.
“We have a good D-line, and we play a lot of guys so they're fresh and so when the guys are out there, they bust their tail,” Stiegelmeier said, adding, “Everybody knows their role, and we fit plays right and give ourselves a chance to be good against the run.”
SDSU has “great gap integrity,” said MSU O-line coach Brian Armstrong.
“A lot of movement going on in the box, which always poses problems. They're very good individually, but they play together,” Armstrong added. “Everybody doing their job and doing it very fast and very physically. So they pose a ton of problems. We've got more than our work cut out for us.”
The same could be said for SDSU’s defense. MSU has rushed well on all 13 opponents despite missing starting QB Tommy Mellott for most of three games, backup QB Sean Chambers for three full games, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse for the entire regular season, key backup Lane Sumner for most of the season, promising freshman Jared White since the second game and San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams all year. Right tackle Marcus Wehr was on his way to an All-Big Sky (and possibly All-American) 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury on Oct. 15 at Northern Colorado.
Despite those absences, MSU is averaging 332.4 yards per game on 6.8 yards per carry. That’s a credit to the creative play calling from offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, the O-line’s collective excellence in its outside zone running scheme, great perimeter blocking and the ability of backups like RB Elijah Elliott, RB Marqui Johnson and RT Jacob Kettles to prevent any discernible drop-off.
“Their quarterback run game is very strong, and now they got their one running back [Ifanse] back, and he's playing very hot right now,” Winkelman said of Ifanse, who has rushed for 253 yards on 21 carries in his two games back from knee surgery rehab.
“Their offensive line isn’t the biggest one we’ve faced,” Winkelman added. “They might not be blowing you off the ball, but they're sealing gaps, and that's kind of what makes their run offense work so well.”
Mellott and Chambers have combined for 30 rushing touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards on almost seven yards per carry. Both QBs are athletic and make good decisions in Housewright’s option-heavy offense.
If Sluka could run all over the Jacks, shouldn’t Mellott and Chambers be at least that effective on Saturday? The answer might be affirmative, but neither side believes Sluka exposed SDSU’s exhaust port.
For one, it’s hard to know how Sluka and Holy Cross compare to MSU and its QBs. The Crusaders play in the Patriot League, which isn’t as strong as the Big Sky Conference or the MVFC, but that doesn’t mean their 12-0 record entering last week was fraudulent (one of their wins was at Buffalo, a Football Bowl Subdivision team). Sluka rushed for 1,234 yards on 6.1 yards per carry this season and topped 100 yards in five other games (including 146 at Buffalo).
“It's a credit to Holy Cross a little bit more than saying that this was some commentary on South Dakota State,” Vigen said.
Against SDSU, Sluka gained many of his yards on scrambles. Mellott and Chambers have done some scrambling, but the bulk of their yards have come on designed runs (especially for Chambers). They’re still incredibly hard to stop, but a playbook is easier to prepare for than improvisation.
One of SDSU’s biggest issues on Sluka’s scrambles was poor tackling, according to Stiegelmeier, Sanders and Winkelman. MSU has several tough ball carriers to bring down, so the Jacks might continue to struggle in that area. On the other hand, maybe they just had a down game and won’t make the same mistakes two weeks in a row.
“Try to contain them, try to bottle them up,” Stiegelmeier said. “Then when you get close to them, grab some cloth and don't think you're going to get a strip sack or a big hit every time.”
Mellott rushed for 155 yards and two TDs in MSU’s 31-17 semifinal win over SDSU last year. He averaged a middling (for him) 4.6 yards per carry, but he passed well, and he’s improved since then. The sophomore from Butte is 12-0 against FCS teams in games he’s started and finished.
“He's a winner,” Stiegelmeier said. “He's very talented, he's shifty and he's fast, and then he throws a good ball. He’s your scary dual-threat quarterback.”
The winner of Saturday’s ground battle isn’t guaranteed to win the game. The Jacks could prevail in a shootout. The Cats could pass their way to victory. Special teams could play a decisive role. Perhaps MSU’s rushing offense and SDSU’s run defense will play to a stalemate.
But considering how much MSU runs and how cold Saturday’s conditions will be, the game will probably be won or lost on the ground. The Cats are confident they can keep running at will, and the Jacks believe their Death Star will stay intact.
“We know we can stop the run. We've done it all season,” Winkelman said. “We just need to tackle better and play better.”
